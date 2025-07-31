Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Rail Network Set for Major Expansion

The Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line is poised to transform Uttarakhand's rail network. With the Centre awaiting the state's consent, construction could start soon. Chief Minister Dhami has instructed quick formalities completion. The project will enhance connectivity between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions, following the anticipated completion of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:18 IST
Uttarakhand's Rail Network Set for Major Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to rail infrastructure, the Government of India has urged the Uttarakhand state government to provide formal consent for initiating work on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. This development marks an essential step toward expanding the state's rail network.

According to an official release on Thursday, the Uttarakhand government is expected to send a formal response soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the swift completion of necessary formalities, directing the chief secretary to expedite the process.

The proposed 170 km Tanakpur-Bageshwar line is anticipated to significantly enhance connectivity within the Kumaon region. Upon completion, it will connect with the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line, further linking the mountain cities of Karnaprayag and Bageshwar. The Centre, meanwhile, remains committed to fortifying rail infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025