Uttarakhand's Rail Network Set for Major Expansion
The Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line is poised to transform Uttarakhand's rail network. With the Centre awaiting the state's consent, construction could start soon. Chief Minister Dhami has instructed quick formalities completion. The project will enhance connectivity between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions, following the anticipated completion of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line.
In a significant boost to rail infrastructure, the Government of India has urged the Uttarakhand state government to provide formal consent for initiating work on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. This development marks an essential step toward expanding the state's rail network.
According to an official release on Thursday, the Uttarakhand government is expected to send a formal response soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the swift completion of necessary formalities, directing the chief secretary to expedite the process.
The proposed 170 km Tanakpur-Bageshwar line is anticipated to significantly enhance connectivity within the Kumaon region. Upon completion, it will connect with the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line, further linking the mountain cities of Karnaprayag and Bageshwar. The Centre, meanwhile, remains committed to fortifying rail infrastructure in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
