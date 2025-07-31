Uttarakhand's Rail Network Set for Major Expansion

In a significant boost to rail infrastructure, the Government of India has urged the Uttarakhand state government to provide formal consent for initiating work on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. This development marks an essential step toward expanding the state's rail network.

According to an official release on Thursday, the Uttarakhand government is expected to send a formal response soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the swift completion of necessary formalities, directing the chief secretary to expedite the process.

The proposed 170 km Tanakpur-Bageshwar line is anticipated to significantly enhance connectivity within the Kumaon region. Upon completion, it will connect with the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line, further linking the mountain cities of Karnaprayag and Bageshwar. The Centre, meanwhile, remains committed to fortifying rail infrastructure in the region.

