Left Menu

Influencer Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Kumaon Culture

A social media influencer, Adhikari, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Kumaon's deities and women. The arrest followed a complaint by social activist Juhi Chufal, alleging Adhikari's comments offended local sentiments. She was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:59 IST
Influencer Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Kumaon Culture
Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer known as Adhikari has been detained by police for allegedly making offensive remarks about Kumaon's deities and women.

The arrest occurred late Thursday after questioning by Mukhan police station, with Adhikari subsequently presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Friday. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The action followed a complaint by social activist Juhi Chufal, who accused Adhikari of circulating a video with indecent comments on social media, harming social and religious sentiments in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. Adhikari faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: JSW Soorma Club Edges Out Hyderabad Toofans in HIL Shootout

Thrilling Victory: JSW Soorma Club Edges Out Hyderabad Toofans in HIL Shooto...

 India
2
EU Secures Historic Trade Deal with South American Nations

EU Secures Historic Trade Deal with South American Nations

 Belgium
3
Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble

Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble

 Global
4
Europe in Chaos: Storm Goretti Unleashes Fury

Europe in Chaos: Storm Goretti Unleashes Fury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026