Influencer Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Kumaon Culture

A social media influencer known as Adhikari has been detained by police for allegedly making offensive remarks about Kumaon's deities and women.

The arrest occurred late Thursday after questioning by Mukhan police station, with Adhikari subsequently presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Friday. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The action followed a complaint by social activist Juhi Chufal, who accused Adhikari of circulating a video with indecent comments on social media, harming social and religious sentiments in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. Adhikari faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

