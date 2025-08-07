Left Menu

Anand Agarwal Joins Hinduja Group as New Finance President

Hinduja Group has appointed Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance, starting August 1, 2025. Agarwal brings almost thirty years of experience across various sectors. His expertise in corporate finance and treasury is expected to play a significant role as the company embarks on a strategic expansion phase.

The Hinduja Group has announced the appointment of Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance, effective August 1, 2025. Agarwal arrives with nearly three decades of experience under his belt, having worked in numerous sectors such as agri inputs, infrastructure, and financial services.

Amit Chincholikar, Group President - HR, emphasized the importance of strong financial leadership as the conglomerate gears up for strategic expansion. Agarwal's extensive knowledge in corporate finance, treasury, and capital strategy is anticipated to significantly bolster the company's future growth endeavors.

Previously, Agarwal served as Chief Financial Officer at Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and held influential positions at several leading firms, including Tata Power and Reliance Industries. The Hinduja Group, which employs about 200,000 people and operates in 38 countries, sees Agarwal's appointment as a key step in its developmental trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

