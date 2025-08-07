VIP Clothing's Stellar Q1 FY26: Innovative Transformations Drive Remarkable Growth

In an impressive start to FY26, VIP Clothing reported notable financial growth driven by transformative business strategies and premiumization. The New Delhi-based company announced a significant year-on-year revenue rise of 30.6%, reaching ₹654.5M, compared to ₹501.2M in the same quarter of FY25.

The company's Q1 EBITDA surged by 122.4%, hitting ₹62.5M, with improved margins reflecting disciplined cost control and enhanced operational efficiencies. PAT also witnessed a sharp increase, climbing to ₹22.2M from the previous year's ₹2.3M, demonstrating a robust 3.4% PAT margin for Q1 FY26.

The strategic initiatives included expanding the flagship men's innerwear range, Frenchie X, to over 140 outlets across India, and launching the Yuwa Series targeting Gen Z and millennials. These efforts, combined with strategic digital partnerships, have bolstered VIP's market position, driving profitable growth and reinforcing its status as a lifestyle brand for the modern Indian consumer.

(With inputs from agencies.)