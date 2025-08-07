Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Revival: China EXIM Bank's Role

China's EXIM Bank plans to provide a concessionary yuan loan to Sri Lanka for resuming the halted construction of the central highway. This marks the first loan since Sri Lanka's bankruptcy and IMF-triggered debt restructuring. The proposed loan aims to settle contractor compensation and recommence the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:51 IST
Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Revival: China EXIM Bank's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

China's Export-Import Bank is poised to provide Sri Lanka with a new concessionary loan, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced during a parliamentary session. The loan, denominated in yuan, is earmarked for the resumption of the central highway's construction.

Dissanayake confirmed that a cabinet approval would follow next week. If approved, this would be the first loan from the Chinese bank to Sri Lanka since the island faced economic collapse in 2022, subsequently leading to an IMF-driven debt restructuring under a USD 2.9 billion bailout plan.

Post-bankruptcy, Sri Lanka's debt to China stood at USD 4.7 billion, with a significant portion owed to EXIM Bank. The stalled highway project faced equipment damages, and the Chinese firm involved demanded compensation. The proposed loan will enable the Sri Lankan government to settle these issues and restart the project.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025