Jio's Patent Surge: A Deep-Tech Transformation

Jio doubled its patent portfolio by filing 1,654 patents in FY 2024-25, amassing over 3,341 patents to date. With a focus on 5G and 6G, Reliance Industries, under Mukesh Ambani's leadership, is evolving into a deep-tech company, channeling significant resources into innovative R&D initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Platforms has significantly expanded its intellectual property portfolio by filing 1,654 patents during the fiscal year 2024-25, bringing its total to over 3,341 patents. As of March 31, 2025, Jio is one of India's largest patent holders, especially in the burgeoning areas of 5G and 6G technologies.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani heralded the company's transformation into a technological powerhouse during the 2024 AGM. He emphasized that innovation is integral to the company's strategy, highlighting Reliance's shift into a deep-tech entity with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, driven by breakthrough technologies and a robust intellectual property governance system.

Reliance invested Rs 4,185 crore in R&D in FY25, up 14.9% from the previous year. The company's efforts focus on several areas, including circular economy initiatives like waste plastic recycling, bio innovations such as algae-based bio manufacturing, and advancements in clean energy with biomass gasification. This strategic direction is complemented by the company's endeavors in digital services, exemplified by its development of a homegrown 5G stack and AI-powered services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

