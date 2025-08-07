Titan's Stellar Q1 FY26: Profit Soars 52.58%, Jewellery Shines

Titan, the renowned jewellery and watchmaker, announced an impressive 52.58% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 1,091 crore. This rise, as stated in a regulatory filing, compares with a net profit of Rs 715 crore the previous year.

The company's sales saw a significant jump of 21.2%, totaling Rs 14,814 crore for the same quarter. Meanwhile, Titan's total income, including other revenue, soared by 24.2% to Rs 16,628 crore, alongside an increased expenditure of 22% up to Rs 15,148 crore.

The jewellery division particularly stood out, with a 24% growth to Rs 14,647 crore, showing resilience amidst elevated gold prices. The Watches & Wearables segment contributed to the growth with a 24.43% revenue surge, while international ventures experienced a 49% rise, reflecting robust growth momentum.

