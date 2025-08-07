Left Menu

Titan's Stellar Q1 FY26: Profit Soars 52.58%, Jewellery Shines

Titan, a leading jewellery and watchmaker, reported a 52.58% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,091 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales rose by 21.2% to Rs 14,814 crore. Despite high gold prices, the jewellery segment grew 24%. Watch and eyewear sectors also showed strong performance, while international business surged by 49%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:14 IST
Titan's Stellar Q1 FY26: Profit Soars 52.58%, Jewellery Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Titan, the renowned jewellery and watchmaker, announced an impressive 52.58% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 1,091 crore. This rise, as stated in a regulatory filing, compares with a net profit of Rs 715 crore the previous year.

The company's sales saw a significant jump of 21.2%, totaling Rs 14,814 crore for the same quarter. Meanwhile, Titan's total income, including other revenue, soared by 24.2% to Rs 16,628 crore, alongside an increased expenditure of 22% up to Rs 15,148 crore.

The jewellery division particularly stood out, with a 24% growth to Rs 14,647 crore, showing resilience amidst elevated gold prices. The Watches & Wearables segment contributed to the growth with a 24.43% revenue surge, while international ventures experienced a 49% rise, reflecting robust growth momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025