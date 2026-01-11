Left Menu

Echoes of Resilience: Somnath's Timeless Journey

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for unity against forces opposing progress, as he marked the somber history of Somnath temple, highlighting its repeated destruction and reconstruction through history as a testament to India's resilience, while also inaugurating infrastructure projects showcasing India's economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Somnath | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of unity and vigilance against divisive forces while commemorating the Somnath temple's resilient history. During the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, he recounted its repeated destruction and ongoing reconstructions reflecting national resilience over a millennium.

Modi led the 'Shaurya Yatra' honoring historical defenders of Somnath. He asserted that historical narratives attempted to hide the religious motives behind temple attacks, emphasizing that Somnath's resistance mirrored the broader resilience of India's culture and people. He underscored the need for contemporary alertness against ideological threats.

The PM also inaugurated key infrastructure projects, including a significant metro extension and a trade conference, evidencing India's robust economic trajectory, amidst global uncertainty, appealing to investors to seize emerging opportunities in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

