AGNIT Semiconductors Wins Prestigious Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award

AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited, the only vertically integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor startup in India, has achieved a significant milestone by winning the esteemed Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award 2025 from NASSCOM. The accolade was presented at the NASSCOM Future Forge 2025 event in Bengaluru on August 7, signifying AGNIT's growing impact in the semiconductor field.

AGNIT, incubated at the Indian Institute of Science, has gained recognition for its pioneering achievements in indigenous GaN technology, previously earning the ELEVATE startup grant from the Government of Karnataka and the Semiconductor Startup Award 2025 from the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association. CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar emphasized the company's mission to propel India into the global semiconductor value chain, highlighting GaN technology's transformative role in high-performance electronics.

The NASSCOM Future Forge event celebrated India's transition from a technology consumer to a global innovator by spotlighting disruptive deep tech startups tackling complex challenges. AGNIT, aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, has also partnered with the Ministry of Defence to develop next-gen wireless transmitters. The startup, supported by $4.87 million from investors, continues to innovate with its GaN solutions.

