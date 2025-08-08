U.S. Investors Flee to Safety Amid Tariff Turmoil

Amid heightened economic uncertainty due to President Donald Trump's latest trade tariffs, U.S. investors rapidly divested from risk-laden equity funds in early August.

According to data from LSEG Lipper, a staggering $13.7 billion was pulled out from U.S. equity funds, marking the largest weekly outflow since late June. Conversely, money market funds witnessed a significant $78.85 billion influx, the highest since early December.

Despite the chaotic investment climate, sectoral funds like communication services and industrials enjoyed net inflows, while bond funds saw an 11-week high in investments, indicating continued investor interest in relatively secure avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)