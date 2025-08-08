Left Menu

India's Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri Rail Project Hits Hurdle Over Land Issues in Himachal Pradesh

The Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri new rail line project in Himachal Pradesh is facing challenges due to land acquisition and local complaints about house damage. Although major works have progressed, delays persist as the state government is yet to fulfill its commitments. More investigation into structural damages has been initiated.

India's 63-km Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri rail project faces significant setbacks as the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights issues with land acquisition and local complaints of structural damage during tunnel construction.

Progress has been significant but delayed, with outstanding commitments from the Himachal Pradesh government hampering advancement. Expenditure so far reaches Rs 5,251.81 crore, with an additional Rs 1,789.56 crore expected from the state.

Amid these delays, further investigation has been initiated with a newly formed committee investigating structural damages in homes near the project's tunnel areas, seeking more accurate causes of reported damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

