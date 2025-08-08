Left Menu

All Time Plastics IPO: A Successful Subscription Story

All Time Plastics Ltd's IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding. The IPO, consisting of fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale, raises funds for expansion and debt repayment. The company, largely focused on exports, aims to capitalize on market demand with its broadened manufacturing capacity.

Updated: 08-08-2025 19:01 IST
All Time Plastics Ltd experienced a positive response to its initial public offering (IPO), which was fully subscribed by the conclusion of the second day of bidding.

The offering received bids for 1,07,80,074 shares against the 1,05,46,297 shares available, resulting in 1.02 times subscription. While retail individual investors showed strong interest with 1.44 times subscription, non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers showed varied engagement at 85 and 37 percent respectively.

The IPO will help fund the company's expansion efforts, including new machinery at its Manekpur plant and debt management. All Time Plastics, a leader in plastic consumerware with an impressive global export record, is scheduled to be listed on the stock exchange shortly after the offering's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

