Haryana's Global Vision: Boosting Investments in Tanzania

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced full support for local investors aiming to expand their businesses in Tanzania, emphasizing a strategic global approach.

The state has established a Foreign Cooperation Department to guide and support these international ventures, enhancing Haryana's global footprint.

During a debriefing session, the CM reviewed a recent high-level delegation to the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair, exploring multiple investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)