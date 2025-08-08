Left Menu

Haryana's Global Vision: Boosting Investments in Tanzania

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged Haryana's support to local investors expanding in Tanzania. A new Foreign Cooperation Department will aid this global initiative. Discussions during the Dar Es Salaam Trade Fair focused on opportunities in various sectors. The Haryana pavilion promoted the state as an investment hub.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced full support for local investors aiming to expand their businesses in Tanzania, emphasizing a strategic global approach.

The state has established a Foreign Cooperation Department to guide and support these international ventures, enhancing Haryana's global footprint.

During a debriefing session, the CM reviewed a recent high-level delegation to the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair, exploring multiple investment opportunities.

