Italy Grounds German Reconnaissance Plane Amidst Tighter Migrant Rescue Regulations

Italy has taken decisive action by grounding a German reconnaissance plane operated by the migrant rescue charity Sea-Watch, following newly implemented tighter regulations for such aircraft. This marks the first enforcement of new rules under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration.

The National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) confirmed that the aircraft, Seabird 1, was detained after the Italian coastguard reported that the pilot failed to properly notify authorities about an emergency situation at sea. Sea-Watch has condemned the move as a growing attack on their efforts to monitor human rights conditions in the Mediterranean.

Italy has a history of halting charity rescue vessels and, in a recent decree, extended similar regulations to charity-operated aircraft. The government insists that these measures are essential for improved coordination and prevention of misconduct. However, humanitarian organizations argue that these restrictions severely limit their operational capacity, endangering migrant lives. In response, Sea-Watch is exploring legal challenges to the aircraft's detention and has already dispatched another monitoring plane to continue its mission.

