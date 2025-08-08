Uttar Pradesh Transport Overhaul: Thousands of Permits Revoked for Safety and Compliance
The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department has canceled over 8,000 transport permits and suspended over 700 more for violations of statutory conditions. Measures include addressing expired permits, enhancing road safety, and aligning with environmental regulations in the NCR. Strict compliance and passenger interest are top priorities.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department, on Friday, announced a major enforcement action, cancelling over 8,000 transport permits while suspending more than 700 others. The department cited various violations, including expired validity and breach of statutory conditions.
This extensive move aims to enhance compliance and elevate road safety standards within the state. Notably, three permits linked to tragic accidents, each resulting in four to five fatalities, have been permanently revoked. Operators involved face a one-year ban on obtaining new permits.
An official statement confirmed these decisions were made during the State Transport Authority (STA) meeting on August 7. Discussions included permit reviews, clean-fuel compliance in the NCR, school safety, and improvements in Accredited Driving Training Centres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puma Struggles Amid Falling Sales and Increased Tariffs
Delhi-NCR Office Leasing Soars: A Surge in Demand
Delhi Rolls Out Swachhta Abhiyaan with Concrete Action Plans
U’khand CM increases ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees by Rs 1 crore
Borderline Controversy: Assam's Battle Against Land Encroachment