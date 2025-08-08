Uttar Pradesh Transport Overhaul: Thousands of Permits Revoked for Safety and Compliance

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department, on Friday, announced a major enforcement action, cancelling over 8,000 transport permits while suspending more than 700 others. The department cited various violations, including expired validity and breach of statutory conditions.

This extensive move aims to enhance compliance and elevate road safety standards within the state. Notably, three permits linked to tragic accidents, each resulting in four to five fatalities, have been permanently revoked. Operators involved face a one-year ban on obtaining new permits.

An official statement confirmed these decisions were made during the State Transport Authority (STA) meeting on August 7. Discussions included permit reviews, clean-fuel compliance in the NCR, school safety, and improvements in Accredited Driving Training Centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)