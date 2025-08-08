U.S. Agency Probes Airspace Management After Deadly Collision

The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General announced a critical investigation on Friday into the Federal Aviation Administration's management of airspace surrounding Reagan Washington National Airport. This probe follows a tragic accident on January 29, where an American Airlines regional jet collided with an Army helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities.

The investigation aims to scrutinize the FAA's policies and practices, particularly regarding its allowance of certain military aircraft to bypass a significant safety system. This audit was confirmed in a document obtained by Reuters, highlighting concerns over current airspace management and safety protocols.

Officials are said to focus on how these exemptions might have contributed to the collision, emphasizing the importance of stringent regulations to prevent future incidents. This development places a spotlight on the FAA's responsibilities and the balance between civilian and military airspace operations.

