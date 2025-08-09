Left Menu

Assam Government Calls for Swift Resolution of Infrastructure Projects

The Assam government has urged central agencies and stakeholders to quickly address issues hindering various infrastructure projects. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed progress on projects like highway crossings and railway bridges, emphasizing swift actions and coordination among district authorities, defense departments, and BSNL for development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:34 IST
Assam Government Calls for Swift Resolution of Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has called on central agencies and other stakeholders to promptly resolve ongoing issues to expedite various projects throughout the state. These projects, ranging from highway crossings to land under defense use and airport-related matters, were scrutinized in a recent review by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Chairing the 10th Monthly Review Meeting, held in a hybrid format, Kota assessed the status of numerous Government of India initiatives across Assam's districts. Notably, progress on highway crossing clearances in regions like Barpeta, Nagaon, Cachar, and Bongaigaon—integral to infrastructure projects involving substations and distribution lines—was closely examined. The CS urged NHAI, concerned district commissioners (DCs), and the Power Department to move swiftly on necessary groundwork.

Kota also emphasized the importance of the Guwahati Ring Road Project, directing specific DCs to appoint officers for land acquisition issues related to the project. Additionally, he asked several DCs to coordinate with Northeast Frontier Railway authorities on executing sanctioned level crossings and stressed the importance of digital infrastructure development under the Samridh Gram Panchayat Pilot Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025