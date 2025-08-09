Assam Government Calls for Swift Resolution of Infrastructure Projects

The Assam government has called on central agencies and other stakeholders to promptly resolve ongoing issues to expedite various projects throughout the state. These projects, ranging from highway crossings to land under defense use and airport-related matters, were scrutinized in a recent review by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Chairing the 10th Monthly Review Meeting, held in a hybrid format, Kota assessed the status of numerous Government of India initiatives across Assam's districts. Notably, progress on highway crossing clearances in regions like Barpeta, Nagaon, Cachar, and Bongaigaon—integral to infrastructure projects involving substations and distribution lines—was closely examined. The CS urged NHAI, concerned district commissioners (DCs), and the Power Department to move swiftly on necessary groundwork.

Kota also emphasized the importance of the Guwahati Ring Road Project, directing specific DCs to appoint officers for land acquisition issues related to the project. Additionally, he asked several DCs to coordinate with Northeast Frontier Railway authorities on executing sanctioned level crossings and stressed the importance of digital infrastructure development under the Samridh Gram Panchayat Pilot Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)