Congo Triumphs on Day One of Africa Cup of Nations
The Democratic Republic of Congo started their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory over Benin. Theo Bongonda scored the winning goal, while Cedric Bakambu's goal was disallowed for offside. Despite Benin's fifth appearance in the finals, they are yet to secure a win.
In a stunning opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Democratic Republic of Congo emerged victorious over Benin with a 1-0 win. Theo Bongonda was the star of the match, scoring the decisive goal in the 16th minute.
Cedric Bakambu appeared to solidify Congo's lead with a header early into the second half, but a lengthy VAR review dashed hopes by ruling the goal offside. Congolese efforts to extend their lead were repeatedly thwarted by Benin's defense.
Benin continued their struggle in the tournament, marking their fifth appearance without a win. Meanwhile, Congo looks ahead to further successes, having recently advanced in the Africa World Cup playoffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
