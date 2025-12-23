Congo Triumphs on Day One of Africa Cup of Nations

In a stunning opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Democratic Republic of Congo emerged victorious over Benin with a 1-0 win. Theo Bongonda was the star of the match, scoring the decisive goal in the 16th minute.

Cedric Bakambu appeared to solidify Congo's lead with a header early into the second half, but a lengthy VAR review dashed hopes by ruling the goal offside. Congolese efforts to extend their lead were repeatedly thwarted by Benin's defense.

Benin continued their struggle in the tournament, marking their fifth appearance without a win. Meanwhile, Congo looks ahead to further successes, having recently advanced in the Africa World Cup playoffs.

