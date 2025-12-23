Left Menu

Congo Triumphs on Day One of Africa Cup of Nations

The Democratic Republic of Congo started their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory over Benin. Theo Bongonda scored the winning goal, while Cedric Bakambu's goal was disallowed for offside. Despite Benin's fifth appearance in the finals, they are yet to secure a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:25 IST
Congo Triumphs on Day One of Africa Cup of Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Democratic Republic of Congo emerged victorious over Benin with a 1-0 win. Theo Bongonda was the star of the match, scoring the decisive goal in the 16th minute.

Cedric Bakambu appeared to solidify Congo's lead with a header early into the second half, but a lengthy VAR review dashed hopes by ruling the goal offside. Congolese efforts to extend their lead were repeatedly thwarted by Benin's defense.

Benin continued their struggle in the tournament, marking their fifth appearance without a win. Meanwhile, Congo looks ahead to further successes, having recently advanced in the Africa World Cup playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025