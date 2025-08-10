CII Advocates Land Reforms for India as Global Manufacturing Hub

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has put forward a proposal for comprehensive land reforms to enhance India's position as a global manufacturing hub. Chief among these reforms is the suggestion to establish a GST-like Council to coordinate and facilitate uniform reforms across the nation. CII also proposes standardizing stamp duty rates at 3 to 5 percent nationwide.

CII emphasizes that India's strengths, such as stable policies, strong industrial capacity, and a vast domestic market, make it a prime investment destination. However, trade wars and protectionism pose barriers that necessitate a robust competitiveness agenda that includes land reform. CII's recommendations aim to improve investor confidence and drive inclusive growth.

Among its nine reform suggestions, CII advocates for Integrated Land Authorities in each state to streamline allotments, conversions, and dispute resolution. It also supports full digitization of land processes and insists on rationalizing stamp duty rates to enhance consistency and affordability in transactions. Additionally, moving towards a conclusive titling system is seen as essential for reducing litigation risks and unlocking land for development.

