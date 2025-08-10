Left Menu

CII Advocates Land Reforms for India as Global Manufacturing Hub

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) calls for unified land reforms, including a GST-like Council and uniform stamp duty, to bolster India as a manufacturing hub. CII proposes Integrated Land Authorities, digital conversion processes, and conclusive titling to improve investment conditions and unlock growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:59 IST
CII Advocates Land Reforms for India as Global Manufacturing Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has put forward a proposal for comprehensive land reforms to enhance India's position as a global manufacturing hub. Chief among these reforms is the suggestion to establish a GST-like Council to coordinate and facilitate uniform reforms across the nation. CII also proposes standardizing stamp duty rates at 3 to 5 percent nationwide.

CII emphasizes that India's strengths, such as stable policies, strong industrial capacity, and a vast domestic market, make it a prime investment destination. However, trade wars and protectionism pose barriers that necessitate a robust competitiveness agenda that includes land reform. CII's recommendations aim to improve investor confidence and drive inclusive growth.

Among its nine reform suggestions, CII advocates for Integrated Land Authorities in each state to streamline allotments, conversions, and dispute resolution. It also supports full digitization of land processes and insists on rationalizing stamp duty rates to enhance consistency and affordability in transactions. Additionally, moving towards a conclusive titling system is seen as essential for reducing litigation risks and unlocking land for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

