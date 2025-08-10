Karnataka Chief Minister Highlights State's Hefty Investment in Bengaluru Metro

At a significant event for Bengaluru's urban infrastructure, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored the state's substantial financial involvement in the city's metro project, highlighting that it exceeds the contributions from the Centre. His remarks came during a foundation-laying ceremony for Phase-3 of the metro network, an occasion where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that although the metro's funding is supposed to be split equally between the Centre and the state, Karnataka has been bearing a heavier financial burden. He acknowledged the Centre's support through technical aid and financial assistance, but noted much of it arrived as loans and equity, which the state must repay, citing a repayment of Rs 3,987 crore so far.

Highlighting the city's rapid growth and traffic congestion, the Chief Minister stressed the metro's importance. Plans are in place to extend the network to 220 km by 2030, potentially serving 30 lakh daily commuters. He also appealed for similar project priorities as given to other states and expressed gratitude for new train services like the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat train.

(With inputs from agencies.)