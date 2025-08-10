Air India Express Unveils 'Freedom Sale' for Independence Day Celebration

In celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, Air India Express has introduced a 'freedom sale' that offers around 50 lakh seats starting at an enticing Rs 1,279. This initiative aims to enhance freedom, connectivity, and accessibility across both domestic and international networks.

Bookings are open until August 15, with travel validity extending from August 19, 2024, to March 31, 2026. The sale coincides with India's vibrant festive season and covers major festivals like Onam, Durga Puja, and Deepawali, providing passengers an opportunity to travel affordably during these peak times.

Air India Express, with a rapidly expanding fleet of 116 aircraft and 500 daily flights, offers three fare categories—'Xpress Lite', 'Xpress Value', and 'Xpress Biz'—to cater to various preferences. The 'Xpress Biz' class promises an industry-leading seat pitch of up to 58 inches, available on more than 40 new aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)