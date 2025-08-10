Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Boosts Profits with Strategic Restructuring in Europe

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 71.16 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, a significant increase from Rs 7.47 crore in the previous year. The company has strengthened its operations in the UK and Europe, aiming for better margins and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Boosts Profits with Strategic Restructuring in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global supply chain solutions giant TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has posted a remarkable increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reporting Rs 71.16 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, a noteworthy rise from Rs 7.47 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations slightly increased to Rs 2,592.31 crore from Rs 2,539.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Additionally, the firm highlighted Rs 177.23 crore in profits from its 25.2% stake in TVS ILP, following the transfer of 11 million square feet of warehouse as part of an Infrastructure Investment Trust listing.

With ambitions to fortify its end-to-end solutions in the UK and European markets, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has consolidated its Integrated Final Mile business into its Integrated Supply Chain Solutions segment. This effort, supported by a strong order pipeline of Rs 5,300 crore, is aimed at meeting rising customer demands and driving long-term margin improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025