TVS Supply Chain Solutions Boosts Profits with Strategic Restructuring in Europe

Global supply chain solutions giant TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has posted a remarkable increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reporting Rs 71.16 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, a noteworthy rise from Rs 7.47 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations slightly increased to Rs 2,592.31 crore from Rs 2,539.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Additionally, the firm highlighted Rs 177.23 crore in profits from its 25.2% stake in TVS ILP, following the transfer of 11 million square feet of warehouse as part of an Infrastructure Investment Trust listing.

With ambitions to fortify its end-to-end solutions in the UK and European markets, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has consolidated its Integrated Final Mile business into its Integrated Supply Chain Solutions segment. This effort, supported by a strong order pipeline of Rs 5,300 crore, is aimed at meeting rising customer demands and driving long-term margin improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)