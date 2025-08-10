Malaysia Airlines Eyes India's Aviation Market for Expansion

In a strategic move to tap into India's burgeoning aviation sector, Malaysia Airlines identified the country as a top revenue generator, highlighting its significant economic potential. The Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad, Izham bin Ismail, revealed plans to strengthen Malaysia Airlines' presence in the Indian market without forming joint ventures.

The airline currently operates 77 weekly flights connecting ten Indian destinations and plans to increase this to 80 flights per day by December. In 2025, Malaysia Airlines transported 1.3 million passengers between India and other destinations, contributing significantly to the airline's revenue.

Focusing on enhancing customer experience over aggressive fleet expansion, Malaysia Airlines aims to build deep partnerships. With strong connections to Australia, New Zealand, and a hub for China through Kuala Lumpur, the airline is poised for growth in India's aviation landscape, leveraging strategic collaborations with partners like IndiGo.

(With inputs from agencies.)