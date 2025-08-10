Raksha Bandhan Boost: Uttar Pradesh's Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a free bus travel scheme for women during the Raksha Bandhan festival, expecting over 75 lakh passengers by Sunday midnight. The initiative, by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to increase bus usage exponentially.

The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) noted that up to 70 percent of passengers are taking advantage of this scheme. The free bus travel offer was available from August 8 to 10, also including a single co-traveler with the women.

The initiative has seen an overwhelming response, with 19.5 lakh passengers on August 8 and 31.7 lakh on August 9. Women across the state thanked the chief minister, highlighting the positive impact of such programs in empowering women and making travel accessible.

