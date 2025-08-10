Derailment Disrupts Jharkhand Rail Network
A derailment of 20 wagons from two goods trains in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district prompted an inquiry by South Eastern Railway. The incident disrupted train services but caused no injuries. Efforts are underway to restore full train movement by midnight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent disruption, 20 wagons from two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, prompting a formal inquiry by railway officials.
Led by the principal chief security officer, a Senior Administrative Grade-level committee is investigating the cause of the derailment, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Officer Vikash Kumar.
Train services, significantly impacted by the incident, are gradually being restored. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities expect full recovery of train movement by midnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement