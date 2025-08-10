Derailment Disrupts Jharkhand Rail Network

In a recent disruption, 20 wagons from two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, prompting a formal inquiry by railway officials.

Led by the principal chief security officer, a Senior Administrative Grade-level committee is investigating the cause of the derailment, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Officer Vikash Kumar.

Train services, significantly impacted by the incident, are gradually being restored. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities expect full recovery of train movement by midnight.

