People wrongly accuse me of appeasement politics; I am secular in true sense: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
People wrongly accuse me of appeasement politics; I am secular in true sense: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Intensifies: Speaker Against Accusations Towards Delhi High Court Judges
Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics
Yen's Tug of War: Navigating Rate Hikes and Global Politics
Return to the Blue House: A New Chapter in South Korean Politics
Jadhav Criticizes BJP's Emotional Politics Amid Civic Polls in Maharashtra