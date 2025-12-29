Left Menu

Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday: A Journey Through Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed gratitude to fans on his 60th birthday. Celebrating at his Panvel farmhouse, he thanked followers for their wishes. He recently starred in 'Sikandar' and will appear in 'Battle of Galwan' as an Indian Army officer, depicting the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday with heartfelt thanks to his legion of fans and followers. The celebrated actor expressed his gratitude through social media for the outpouring of love and good wishes he received.

Celebrations took place at his Panvel farmhouse, with close family and friends in attendance. As Khan turned another year older, he reflected on his journey in cinema spanning over three decades, endearing himself to millions worldwide.

Looking ahead, Khan's fans can anticipate his role in the upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan,' which chronicles the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, showcasing his versatility as an actor by portraying an Indian Army officer.

