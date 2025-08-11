Brazil's Ambassador Sees Opportunity Amidst US Tariffs

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski, addressed the challenges posed by US tariffs on Monday. Despite these hurdles, Haczynski expressed a positive outlook, seeing them as an opportunity to forge partnerships with reliable allies to expand business relations.

Amidst the economic tensions, the ambassador reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to negotiate trade deals, while maintaining national sovereignty. Both Brazil and India currently face significant tariffs from the Trump administration, a situation that hasn't deterred efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Recent communications between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were described as productive, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas like trade and technology. Meanwhile, the US has imposed tariffs ranging from 10 to 50 percent on various countries to address trade deficits.

