Brazil's Ambassador Sees Opportunity Amidst US Tariffs
Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski, views the US tariffs as both a challenge and an opportunity for forming alliances with trusted partners like India. Amidst US-imposed tariffs, Brazil remains open to negotiations. Recent talks between Indian and Brazilian leaders aim to bolster bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.
- Country:
- India
Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski, addressed the challenges posed by US tariffs on Monday. Despite these hurdles, Haczynski expressed a positive outlook, seeing them as an opportunity to forge partnerships with reliable allies to expand business relations.
Amidst the economic tensions, the ambassador reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to negotiate trade deals, while maintaining national sovereignty. Both Brazil and India currently face significant tariffs from the Trump administration, a situation that hasn't deterred efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
Recent communications between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were described as productive, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas like trade and technology. Meanwhile, the US has imposed tariffs ranging from 10 to 50 percent on various countries to address trade deficits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU-US Forge Strategic Zero-Tariff Agreement Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trump Administration Set to Announce Semiconductor Tariff Results
Global Trade Friction Eases After U.S.-EU Agreement
Global Trade Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Crucial Policy Week
Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Trade Deals and Central Bank Meetings