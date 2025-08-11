Air India Grounds Delhi-Washington Flights Amid Fleet Retrofit

Air India will halt its flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C., starting from September 1. The primary reason for this suspension is the non-availability of multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as the airline progresses through a significant retrofit of its existing aircraft fleet.

The Tata Group-owned airline currently operates five weekly flights on this route. However, a combination of operational challenges and the need to maintain the reliability of its larger route network has prompted this decision, according to a company statement released on Monday.

Due to the absence of the Dreamliners and the continued closure of Pakistani airspace affecting long-haul operations, Air India is modifying its network. The airline plans to contact passengers with bookings affected by this change to offer alternatives, including rebooking or full refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)