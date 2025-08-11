Left Menu

Air India Grounds Delhi-Washington Flights Amid Fleet Retrofit

Air India is suspending its Delhi-Washington flights from September 1, citing a shortage of Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes due to ongoing retrofitting efforts. The closure of Pakistan's airspace further complicates long-haul operations. Affected passengers will be offered alternative travel arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:31 IST
Air India Grounds Delhi-Washington Flights Amid Fleet Retrofit
Air India will halt its flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C., starting from September 1. The primary reason for this suspension is the non-availability of multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as the airline progresses through a significant retrofit of its existing aircraft fleet.

The Tata Group-owned airline currently operates five weekly flights on this route. However, a combination of operational challenges and the need to maintain the reliability of its larger route network has prompted this decision, according to a company statement released on Monday.

Due to the absence of the Dreamliners and the continued closure of Pakistani airspace affecting long-haul operations, Air India is modifying its network. The airline plans to contact passengers with bookings affected by this change to offer alternatives, including rebooking or full refunds.

