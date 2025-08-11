Left Menu

Bata India Faces Profit Dip Amid Economic Challenges

Bata India Ltd reported a significant 70% decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025. The company cites higher expenses and sluggish market conditions as the main causes. Despite challenges, Bata is focused on affordability initiatives and anticipates a recovery aided by strong market positioning.

Updated: 11-08-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bata India Ltd reported a substantial 70% decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending in June 2025, citing increased expenses and sluggish consumption trends as contributing factors. The footwear giant's profit plummeted to Rs 52 crore, down from Rs 174 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the challenges, Bata India maintained its revenue level at Rs 941.85 crore, slightly below the previous year's Rs 944.63 crore. The company's board approved the sale of a freehold industrial land, netting a gain of Rs 133.95 crore, which was disclosed as an exceptional item.

In response to fluctuating market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, Bata India's CEO Gunjan Shah highlighted ongoing efforts in affordability initiatives to drive volume growth. The company remains optimistic about a consumption recovery later in the year, supported by its strong market presence and cost efficiency strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

