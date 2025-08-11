U.S. Tariff Spike: A Golden Opportunity for India's Shrimp Market

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has presented a positive perspective on the recent U.S. tariff increase on shrimp exports from India. He encourages stakeholders to view it as a chance to strengthen the domestic seafood market.

Rane highlighted alternatives by noting that Europe and Vietnam remain viable export destinations for Indian shrimp. He emphasized that the local market is robust enough to support fishermen and farmers, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

While the U.S. tariffs pose challenges, Rane reassured the state's fishing community of ongoing governmental support and emphasized the potential for local market expansion. The minister also addressed issues surrounding Mumbai's historic Sassoon Dock, assuring no fishermen would face eviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)