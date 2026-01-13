Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tehran is keeping communication channels open with Washington as President Donald Trump deliberates over his response to Iran's harsh suppression of widespread protests. On Sunday, Trump suggested potential meetings with Iranian officials while increasing pressure on Iran's leadership through threats of military action.

The protests, among the most severe against the regime since 1979, have seen Iranian leaders face growing unrest fueled by economic hardships. Despite a lack of official death tolls and an internet shutdown, reports from rights groups indicate significant casualties and arrests.

Amid rising tensions, the Iranian government blames foreign interference for its internal challenges. As global oil prices rise due to fears of escalating conflict, the situation remains tense, with potential for further diplomatic or military developments.