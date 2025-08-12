Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Extended Trade Truce and Anticipated Economic Data

Global markets are buoyed by an extended trade truce between the U.S. and China. Investors focus on U.S. and UK economic data which will influence monetary policy. Meanwhile, UK hiring intentions falter post-Bank of England's rate cut, and traders shift positions on the pound amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:08 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Extended Trade Truce and Anticipated Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets saw a surge in confidence as Japanese stocks reached unprecedented heights following the extension of a trade truce between the United States and China. This agreement grants an additional 90 days for negotiation, thus averting significant tariffs that threatened to disrupt trade between the world's largest economies.

Attention turns to the forthcoming economic reports from the U.S. and UK, which are expected to shape future monetary policies. Australia's market remained near its record highs as traders mulled over a predicted quarter-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia, hinting at steady policy direction.

In the UK, economic concerns linger as recent data pointed to declining business hiring intentions, the weakest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, speculators are adopting a bearish stance on the pound, with positions changing drastically as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports increased short positions, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025