Cargo Flight Fire Averted on Kuala Lumpur Route

A cargo flight arriving from Kuala Lumpur experienced a fire in one of its engines upon landing. The blaze was extinguished quickly by standby fire tenders, ensuring no injuries occurred. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the engine of an inbound international cargo flight originating from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday. Fortunately, timely intervention by standby fire tenders ensured the situation was contained once the aircraft landed, preventing any injuries, according to official sources.

The incident transpired during the landing phase when the fire ignited in the plane's fourth engine. The alert pilots swiftly informed the relevant authorities, who were prepared and on standby to handle such emergencies.

Although the situation was controlled without necessitating an emergency landing, the successful extinguishing of the fire highlights the importance of preparedness. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the root cause of the engine fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

