Akasa Air Expands Horizons: Mumbai to Phuket Direct Flights

The airline industry is abuzz with the news of Akasa Air's expansion plans, as the carrier announces the launch of direct flights from Mumbai to the popular tourist destination of Phuket in Thailand. Beginning on September 20, 2025, this move marks a significant milestone for the three-year-old airline.

With a growing fleet of 30 aircraft, Akasa Air already has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, flying to 23 domestic and five international locations. Phuket will become the sixth overseas destination, joining cities like Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait City.

Last week, the airline revealed its strategies to further broaden its reach, targeting the SAARC and ASEAN regions. This expansion is set to be bolstered by the future development of connectivity hubs at Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports.

