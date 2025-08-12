IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Tashkent and Almaty Announced

IndiGo is set to broaden its international reach with the launch of new overseas routes, adding Tashkent and Almaty to its flight roster this September. From Mumbai, travelers can soon enjoy four weekly direct flights to these Central Asian cities, marking a significant expansion in the airline's network.

The move comes after a temporary suspension of flights to these destinations due to aircraft operational range constraints amid the closure of Pakistan's airspace. However, with the reopening of these routes, IndiGo aims to strengthen its footprint in Central Asia.

With a robust fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, IndiGo services more than 40 international and 90 domestic destinations, operating over 2,200 flights daily. This latest development underscores its commitment to expanding connectivity and offering more travel options to its customers.

