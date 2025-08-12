IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Tashkent and Almaty Announced
IndiGo announces the launch of four weekly flights from Mumbai to Tashkent and Almaty starting September 2025. Despite previous suspensions due to operational constraints, IndiGo is set to expand its international routes. The airline, with over 400 planes, continues to serve numerous domestic and international destinations.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo is set to broaden its international reach with the launch of new overseas routes, adding Tashkent and Almaty to its flight roster this September. From Mumbai, travelers can soon enjoy four weekly direct flights to these Central Asian cities, marking a significant expansion in the airline's network.
The move comes after a temporary suspension of flights to these destinations due to aircraft operational range constraints amid the closure of Pakistan's airspace. However, with the reopening of these routes, IndiGo aims to strengthen its footprint in Central Asia.
With a robust fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, IndiGo services more than 40 international and 90 domestic destinations, operating over 2,200 flights daily. This latest development underscores its commitment to expanding connectivity and offering more travel options to its customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- Mumbai
- Tashkent
- Almaty
- flights
- airline
- Central Asia
- international routes
- expansion
- travel
ALSO READ
Cyber Havoc: Aeroflot Flights Grounded by Pro-Ukrainian Hackers
Aeroflot Cyberattack: Hackers Disrupt Russian Airline in Ukraine Conflict
Cyber Attack Grounds Aeroflot Flights
Aeroflot's Cyber Chaos: Hackers Ground Russia's National Airline
Singapore Airlines Navigates Profit Decline Amid Air India's Losses