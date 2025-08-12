India's Booming Startup Landscape: Over 1.8 Lakh Firms Recognised

As of June 30, 2025, over 1.8 lakh firms have been recognized as startups by the Indian government, as revealed in a recent announcement to Parliament. These startups can avail a range of fiscal incentives, including an income tax benefit provided under the Startup India action plan.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, highlighted the growth in recognized startups, noting an increase from approximately 500 in 2016 to 180,683 today. These firms gain support from significant government initiatives such as the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS).

Additional data showed that Alternative Investment Funds supported by FFS have invested Rs 23,679 crore in 1,282 startups. The SISFS, offering financial aid through incubators, has sanctioned funding of Rs 522.42 crore for 2,942 startups. Further, CGSS has guaranteed 289 loans, totaling Rs 667.85 crore, to assist startup borrowers.

