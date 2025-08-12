AEC, Libya Partner on Energy Jeel Initiative to Empower Youth in Energy Sector

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the leading voice of Africa’s energy sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Libya’s Ministry of Oil and Gas to advance the Energy Jeel Initiative—a flagship programme designed to equip young Libyans with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capacity needed to play a central role in shaping the future of the energy sector.

The initiative forms part of Libya’s broader vision to leverage its human capital for a just and inclusive energy transition across the African continent, ensuring that the country’s vast oil, gas, and renewable energy potential delivers benefits to all segments of society, particularly youth and women.

Driving Skills, Innovation, and Inclusion

Under the collaboration, the AEC will work closely with the Ministry to:

Facilitate on-the-job training and internships for young professionals.

Organise joint ventures, workshops, and youth summits.

Provide visibility for the initiative via AEC platforms, events, and publications.

Connect Libyan youth to Africa’s extensive energy networks and opportunities.

The programme also aims to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and gender inclusion within the energy workforce, ensuring a more diverse and sustainable talent pipeline for the continent’s evolving energy sector.

Tackling Africa’s Energy Challenges

With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity and 900 million dependent on traditional biomass for cooking, the continent faces pressing challenges in achieving energy access, affordability, and sustainability. The AEC and Libya’s Ministry see youth-led growth as a crucial part of addressing these challenges.

“The Chamber is committed to empowering Africa’s youth to become active participants in the continent’s energy future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “Libya’s Energy Jeel Initiative is a model for how African nations can prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive investment, create jobs, and deliver real solutions to energy poverty.”

Libya’s Strategic Position in Africa’s Energy Future

Libya’s energy sector holds vast potential, with significant oil and gas reserves complemented by world-class solar and wind resources. This positions the country as a potential leader in both fossil fuel production and renewable energy development, supporting Africa’s energy security and transition goals.

The Energy Jeel Initiative aligns with Libya’s renewed momentum in upstream activities, including ExxonMobil’s recent MoU with the National Oil Corporation, signalling fresh exploration and investment opportunities. By equipping young professionals with technical skills, industry knowledge, and leadership training, the initiative ensures Libya’s next generation will be ready to contribute to—and lead—major energy projects.

Building a Workforce for the Future

The AEC-Ministry partnership is focused on linking Libyan youth with regional and global stakeholders, ensuring they are prepared for the jobs of today while also being equipped to lead the sector into the future. This includes creating pathways for participation in emerging technologies, renewable energy integration, and cross-border energy cooperation under Africa’s growing interconnected market.

By combining Libya’s national priorities with the AEC’s continental reach, the Energy Jeel Initiative will help bridge workforce gaps, foster regional collaboration, and advance Africa’s shared goal of eradicating energy poverty.