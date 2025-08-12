Left Menu

Regaal Resources IPO Soars with Strong Investor Demand

Regaal Resources Ltd's initial public offering received significant attention on its first day, with a 5.94 times subscription rate. The IPO involves a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The proceeds will largely be used for debt repayment, reducing promoter stakes post-issue. The company operates in maize-based specialty products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:32 IST
Regaal Resources IPO Soars with Strong Investor Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Regaal Resources Ltd, a maize-based specialty product manufacturer, witnessed strong interest on the first day of its initial public offering (IPO) with a subscription rate of 5.94 times. According to NSE data, the share sale attracted bids for over 12.47 million shares against an offer of 2.09 million shares.

Different investor categories showed varied subscription levels: Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 10.77 times, Retail Individual Investors 5.58 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers 2.94 times. On Monday, the company secured approximately Rs 92 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 306 crore, split between new share issues and an offer-for-sale. Following the IPO, promoter stakes will decrease from 100% to 71%. Proceeds amounting to Rs 159 crore will be directed towards the repayment of borrowings. Regaal Resources' facility serves a diverse customer base, domestically and in regions like Nepal and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025