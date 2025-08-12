China Evergrande: A Real Estate Giant's Fall from Grace

China Evergrande is facing delisting from Hong Kong's stock exchange on August 25, following a court order for its liquidation due to insurmountable debts. With over USD 300 billion owed, the real estate developer's failure to restructure its finances highlights deep-rooted issues in mainland China's property industry.

The company's delisting comes after trading in its shares was suspended for 18 months, as per the city's listing regulations. The decision not to appeal the delisting marks a significant downfall for Evergrande, once a powerhouse in China's real estate sector, now crippled by regulatory crackdowns on borrowing and financial malpractices.

The repercussions permeate the wider Chinese real estate landscape, affecting home prices and economic stability. Evergrande's troubles are compounded by legal challenges, including fines and bans for financial misconduct. The saga serves as a cautionary tale of excessive borrowing and regulatory oversight in an industry once pivotal to China's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)