Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti': A New Era in Free Public Transport for Women

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch 'Stree Shakti,' a free statewide bus service for women, on August 15 in Vijayawada. This initiative allows free bus rides for women, girls, and transgenders. Updated technology will ensure seamless implementation and further expansions are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti': A New Era in Free Public Transport for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is poised to inaugurate a significant public transportation initiative named 'Stree Shakti' on August 15. This scheme, aimed at empowering women by providing free bus travel, will be unveiled at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

The statewide service offers complimentary bus rides for women, girls, and transgenders domiciled in Andhra Pradesh. According to an official press release, this program covers various APSRTC bus categories, such as Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services.

For smooth implementation, the software in ePOS machines will be updated to issue zero-fare tickets by August 14. In addition, the Chief Minister has mandated that bus station repairs costing Rs 30 crore be finalized by December, alongside exploring new schemes for auto rickshaw drivers.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025