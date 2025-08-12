Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti': A New Era in Free Public Transport for Women

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is poised to inaugurate a significant public transportation initiative named 'Stree Shakti' on August 15. This scheme, aimed at empowering women by providing free bus travel, will be unveiled at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

The statewide service offers complimentary bus rides for women, girls, and transgenders domiciled in Andhra Pradesh. According to an official press release, this program covers various APSRTC bus categories, such as Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services.

For smooth implementation, the software in ePOS machines will be updated to issue zero-fare tickets by August 14. In addition, the Chief Minister has mandated that bus station repairs costing Rs 30 crore be finalized by December, alongside exploring new schemes for auto rickshaw drivers.