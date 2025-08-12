Transforming India's Port Infrastructure: A New Era Begins

In a significant development, Lok Sabha has passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, amidst loud protests by the Opposition concerning the Bihar electoral roll issue. This pivotal legislation aims to revamp the governance and management of India's ports, marking a leap towards comprehensive maritime development.

The Bill seeks to establish State Maritime Boards and the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) to streamline and foster growth in the port sector. It addresses critical areas like pollution management, disaster preparedness, and compliance with international maritime standards.

Expected outcomes include reduced logistics costs, enhanced trade efficiencies, and significant job creation within the port and allied industries. The Bill ensures competitive autonomy for ports while promoting cooperative federalism through the MSDC, setting a clear path for India's enhanced position in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)