M K Stalin Denounces Trump's 50% Tariff as Hegemonic Conspiracy

In a bold stance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, branding it as a 'hegemonic conspiracy.' Stalin urged the Indian government to strongly oppose this unilateral move by the US.

Speaking at an event honoring the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Stalin highlighted Castro's role as a protector of his nation against external threats, drawing parallels with the need for India to resist hegemonic practices in today's global landscape.

Stalin also called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perceived inaction, urging the central government to provide a transparent response to the tariff imposition and denying Trump's claims of halting the India-Pakistan conflict.