Piccadily Agro Industries Posts Robust Q1 Results Amid Distillery Growth

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd reported a notable 32.7% increase in its consolidated profit for the first quarter of FY26, bringing the total to Rs 18.46 crore. This growth was spearheaded by a robust performance in its distillery segment along with volume gains in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations rose by 9.89% to reach Rs 228.99 crore during the reviewed quarter, compared to Rs 208.38 crore in the same period last year. However, the sugar segment saw a decline of 25.77% in revenue.

The distillery business, which includes IMFL, saw a revenue growth of 36.6%, highlighting a surge in demand for the company's premium portfolio. Despite these gains, the company's stock closed down 5.35% at Rs 601.80 on the BSE.