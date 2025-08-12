Mercedes-Benz India's Top-End Models Propel Growth Despite Market Volatility

Mercedes-Benz India is leveraging its top-end models to fuel growth amid a fluctuating business climate, according to statements made by its MD and CEO, Santosh Iyer.

In an interview with PTI, Iyer highlighted that the domestic luxury car market is growing at a rate of 4-5% annually. Despite geopolitical challenges affecting the industry, the demand for high-end vehicles remains robust.

Mercedes has released eight luxury vehicle models in 2025, receiving positive customer feedback. The company launched the AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, priced at Rs 1.35 crore, to strengthen its position in the luxury segment.