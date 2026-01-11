Left Menu

India's 'Reform Express': Accelerating Growth and Green Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlights India's transformative reforms at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. Highlighting advancements in energy, mobility, and data sectors, Modi envisions India as a developed nation. Saurashtra and Kutch emerge as pivotal hubs for green initiatives and energy security, underscoring Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:20 IST
India's 'Reform Express': Accelerating Growth and Green Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, portrayed India as a burgeoning hub for green development, emphasizing the role of 'Reform Express' in driving economic growth. Modi outlined transformative reforms in GST, insurance, and tax laws, crucially impacting sectors like MSMEs and benefiting millions of taxpayers.

He highlighted India's leap in green development, with Saurashtra and Kutch emerging as central to energy security and green mobility. The PM detailed ongoing projects, such as a 30-gigawatt Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, marking it as the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, accelerating clean energy commitments.

Modi further outlined India's ambition in data innovation and AI research. The two-day conference showcased Gujarat's leading role in the clean energy transition, aligned with India's comprehensive 'Panchamrit' commitments to achieve substantial renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

 India
2
Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Lan...

 India
3
Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.

Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 53...

 Global
4
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026