India's 'Reform Express': Accelerating Growth and Green Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, portrayed India as a burgeoning hub for green development, emphasizing the role of 'Reform Express' in driving economic growth. Modi outlined transformative reforms in GST, insurance, and tax laws, crucially impacting sectors like MSMEs and benefiting millions of taxpayers.

He highlighted India's leap in green development, with Saurashtra and Kutch emerging as central to energy security and green mobility. The PM detailed ongoing projects, such as a 30-gigawatt Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, marking it as the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, accelerating clean energy commitments.

Modi further outlined India's ambition in data innovation and AI research. The two-day conference showcased Gujarat's leading role in the clean energy transition, aligned with India's comprehensive 'Panchamrit' commitments to achieve substantial renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

