Nykaa's Profits Surge: A Testament to Strategic Growth

FSN E-Commerce, parent of Nykaa, reported a significant 79% increase in net profit for the quarter ending June 2025, driven by robust growth in its beauty and fashion segments. The Gross Merchandise Value also rose by 26%, underscoring the company's strategic focus on premiumization and market penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
FSN E-Commerce, the entity behind fashion and beauty retail giant Nykaa, announced a striking 79% surge in year-on-year consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 24.47 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The company's total income witnessed a substantial rise to Rs 2,164.27 crore, attributed largely to its thriving beauty vertical, which saw a nearly 24% revenue hike.

Executive Chairperson Falguni Nayar highlighted the balanced growth between Nykaa's beauty and fashion sectors, further bolstered by young consumers and digital expansion. The acquisition of the remaining stake in Nudge Wellness also signifies strategic investment in wellness and e-commerce growth.

