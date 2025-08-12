Nykaa's Profits Surge: A Testament to Strategic Growth

FSN E-Commerce, the entity behind fashion and beauty retail giant Nykaa, announced a striking 79% surge in year-on-year consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 24.47 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The company's total income witnessed a substantial rise to Rs 2,164.27 crore, attributed largely to its thriving beauty vertical, which saw a nearly 24% revenue hike.

Executive Chairperson Falguni Nayar highlighted the balanced growth between Nykaa's beauty and fashion sectors, further bolstered by young consumers and digital expansion. The acquisition of the remaining stake in Nudge Wellness also signifies strategic investment in wellness and e-commerce growth.