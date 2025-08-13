SATYA MicroCapital Unveils Rs. 300 Crore Rights Issue to Accelerate Microfinance Growth

New Delhi: SATYA MicroCapital Limited, a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, is set to raise up to Rs. 300 Crore through a rights issue of shares. The issuance is designed to benefit existing shareholders with pre-emptive rights to bolster the company's capital structure and future growth trajectory.

The capital raised will primarily fund the expansion of SATYA's loan portfolio, enhance its technological infrastructure, and strengthen operational capabilities. This initiative is expected to propel inclusive growth and bolster SATYA's capital adequacy while expanding its lending capacity and reinforcing its reach into rural and semi-urban India.

Vivek Tiwari, the Managing Director & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital, commented that the rights issue represents a crucial step toward achieving the company's mission of empowering micro-entrepreneurs with affordable credit. Tiwari emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible lending, appreciating the confidence shown by existing shareholders. SATYA's strategic positioning aims to seize growth opportunities within India's resilient microfinance sector, driven by supportive regulations and increasing digital adoption in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)