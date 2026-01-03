Left Menu

Maharashtra Waives Stamp Duty on Crop Loans to Ease Farmers' Burden

The Maharashtra government has waived stamp duty on agricultural and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh to ease farmers' financial burden. The waiver, effective from January 1, aims to reduce borrowing costs for farmers and simplify loan processes across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:17 IST
Maharashtra Waives Stamp Duty on Crop Loans to Ease Farmers' Burden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has implemented a financial relief measure by waiving stamp duty on documents related to agricultural and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The decision came after observing an additional financial burden on farmers seeking loans. Under the directive of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government aims to make revenue laws and rules more accessible and user-friendly.

Effective January 1, farmers in the state will no longer incur stamp duty costs on legal documents required for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. This measure is anticipated to streamline the loan process and reduce costs for farmers across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026