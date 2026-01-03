Maharashtra Waives Stamp Duty on Crop Loans to Ease Farmers' Burden
The Maharashtra government has waived stamp duty on agricultural and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh to ease farmers' financial burden. The waiver, effective from January 1, aims to reduce borrowing costs for farmers and simplify loan processes across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has implemented a financial relief measure by waiving stamp duty on documents related to agricultural and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
The decision came after observing an additional financial burden on farmers seeking loans. Under the directive of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government aims to make revenue laws and rules more accessible and user-friendly.
Effective January 1, farmers in the state will no longer incur stamp duty costs on legal documents required for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. This measure is anticipated to streamline the loan process and reduce costs for farmers across Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Commitment to Farmers and Fair Governance
Farmers' Protest: Blood-Inked Plea Against Highway Project in Maharashtra
Empowering Farmers: Red Sanders Conservation Yields Economic Benefits
New Tobacco Tax: A Double-Edged Sword Hurting Farmers and Fueling Smuggling
NBA Releases ₹45 Lakh ABS Funds, Boosting Red Sanders Farmers and Biodiversity