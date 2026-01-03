Maharashtra Waives Stamp Duty on Crop Loans to Ease Farmers' Burden

The Maharashtra government has implemented a financial relief measure by waiving stamp duty on documents related to agricultural and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The decision came after observing an additional financial burden on farmers seeking loans. Under the directive of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government aims to make revenue laws and rules more accessible and user-friendly.

Effective January 1, farmers in the state will no longer incur stamp duty costs on legal documents required for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. This measure is anticipated to streamline the loan process and reduce costs for farmers across Maharashtra.

