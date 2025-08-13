Litmus7 Ventures Into Generative AI with New Innovation Hub in Trivandrum

In a significant strategic move, Litmus7 has declared its entry into the realm of generative artificial intelligence, inaugurating a new AI Innovation Office in Trivandrum, India. This bold development is set to propel the company forward as it embarks on constructing advanced generative models and AI-centric products, with a vision to transform business-customer interactions and automate the dissemination of content.

The company's initiative, labeled as Neural Intelligence, enables AI to learn from human interaction rather than relying on curated datasets, according to Venu Gopalakrishnan, Founder and CEO of Litmus7. They have begun deploying digital companions that leverage this intelligence for diverse applications, such as optimizing workflow and managing knowledge. These applications are currently in prototype stage across various sectors, with comprehensive AGI capabilities slated for release by 2026.

Located in Trivandrum, the innovative new office is designed to house a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and designers. Shiju Saseendaran, Head of AI Research at Litmus7, emphasizes the significance of this facility, envisaging it as a hub for the next generation of AI development, fostering research collaborations, and engaging with the global AI community.

While research into artificial general intelligence remains in its infancy, Litmus7 aims to bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical application by developing AI that is self-evolving and contextually aware. The company is keen to redefine AI's role, focusing on lasting impact rather than fleeting trends, as stated by CEO Gopalakrishnan.